Eamon O’Connor had the champion heifer at the Midland and Western Charolais unhaltered heifer sale that sold for €4,100.

The Midland and Western Charolais club unhaltered heifer sale returned for a third year last Friday evening in Roscommon Mart.

It was a very successful sale with an overall clearance of 72% with a sale average of just shy €2,700.

The real star of the show was Tonyglasson Ursula ET selling for a top call of €5,600 for Martin Hughes, a Pirate daughter out of a Major Dam. Tateetra and Rathmore Farms had the final call on this lady.

Next best was Liscally Northern Star 2 ET belonging to Jon Regan selling for €5,000. This heifer was from the famous Doonally New and a Padirac dam. Following in her place was another Pirate coming from the Lisnagre Herd of Jim Geoghegan, selling for €4,100. Eamonn O’Connor sold his heifer Breaghwyhill Sophia ET, an Indurain daughter from a Goldstar echo dam selling for €3,750 after picking up senior champion.

David Magee sold Corney Telma for a call of €3,650; this lady was a cross off Fury Action out of a Chic dam.

Terry Bradley had a good day out with his pen of heifers all finding new homes – Clonaltra Top Unit topped at €3,500. Two heifers made the call of €3,400; first up was Sliabhbloom Rihanne, followed by the junior champion on the night, Gallaway Trixie.

Other top prices included Yambo Tessy at €3,000, Carrowkeel08 Sarah ET at €3,000, Lisnagre Tamara at €3,000, Yambo Tara at €3,000, Ardabrone Teresa ET at €3,000, Fawnlion Theresa at €3,000 and Sugarloaf Teagan at €3,000.