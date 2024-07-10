Topping the sale was Ernevalley Taylor Swift ET sired by Tomschoice Lexicon, who sold for €9,400.

The Ernevalley Limousin herd online timed production sale saw the Lynch family for Co. Cavan achieve a full clearance across their 13 maiden and three in-calf heifers, with an average price across the 16 lots of €4,500.

Topping the sale was the much-admired Ernevalley Taylor Swift ET.

A Lexicon daughter, Taylor Swift is bred from the renowned FoxhillFarm Mary, purchased in Carlisle for £15,000, with Mary being a full sister to the 35k Bankdale Elizabeth.

With a five-star maternal rating within breed and five stars across breeds terminally, the smart heifer sold after a flurry of late bids for €9,400.

Ernevalley Tizzy sired by Loyal sold for €7,800.

The second highest price heifer of the sale was lot 7, Ernevalley Tizzy, one of the many Loyal sired heifers in the sale. Tizzy boasted lines linked with Dovea Genetics Ernevalley Madison, and was described as ‘’oozing class, style and muscle." She was knocked down at €7,800.

Pedigree Genetics

Ernevalley Tinaturner ET led the sale for the majority of the weekend, with high interest from both pedigree and commercial breeders. The Haltclife Dancer daughter shared a dam with Ernevalley Tigger standing in Elite Pedigree Genetics.

Ernevalley Tinaturner sired by Haltcliffe Dancer sold for €6,400.

Described as ‘’long, clean and showy with plates that are special’’ she sold for €6,400. 9 of the heifers went to NI, with Louise Savage, Co. Derry the purchaser of three of the four highest price lots.