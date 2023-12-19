Caltun Tyson sold for the top price of €5,100 for Maria Calvey, pictured with Aisling and Ciaran Calvey.

Heifers were the highlight of the trade at the final pedigree cattle sale of the year at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society’s annual show and sale of continental bulls and heifers at the weekend.

Donegal man Patsy Lynch went home with the top price of €5,300 for his January 2022-born heifer, Terryville Tara. She was sired by Ballym Mylove and went back to a Doonally New cow. She was tapped out as champion heifer in the pre-sale show by David Magee. Reserve champion heifer went to Mayo man William Scanlon for his August 2022-born heifer Fermoyle Tate.

The Doonally New-sired heifer went home unsold, having failed to meet her reserve in the ring.

Sligo man Richard Brennan was next in the big money when his January 2022-born heifer, Uristeen Tillie ET, sold for €4,400. The Drumcullen JJ-sired heifer went back to a Blelack Digger cow. Cavan man Andrew Woods was next in the top prices list for his young November 2022-born heifer, Mashantucket Theodora, selling for €3,400. This heifer was sired by Fiston and out of a Meillard-sired cow, Berrymount Mirabelle. The sale average was €3,200 for 11 heifers sold.

In the bull section it was a tough day’s trading, with a lot of the bulls going home unsold. Demand was good for the good-quality bulls, with the sale average coming in at €3,323 for the 17 bulls that did sell. Top price of the day went to Mayo breeder Maria Calvey for her June 2022-born bull, Caltun Tyson.

He was sired by Glera Oran and went back to a Derryolam Impeccable cow, and he carried a terminal index of €134, along with a replacement index of €115, coupled with a 6% calving figure. He sold for the day’s top price of €5,100.

The champion bull came from the herd of Pat McClean in Donegal.

His June 2022-born bull by Roughan Raolt going back to a Roughan London-bred cow sold for €4,800. Kilkenny man John Bambrick was next in the money with his June 2022-born bull, Baurnafea Toby 2. This bull was sired by Roughan Relief, going back to a Baurnafea Nelson-bred cow and sold for €4,400. Bambrick also took home €4,000 for Baurnafea Tommy, a February 2022-born son of Baurnafea Nelson. Next at the €4,000 price tag was another of John Bambrick’s bulls, Baurnafea Teddy 2, a June 2022-born son of Baurnafea Rowan.

Next at €4,000 was Cloonshanna Tyson, an April 2022-born son of Thurnton Picador from Ronan McGowan from Co Roscommon.

Carrick-on-Shannon bull sales will open up its doors again on Thursday 28 December for the annual special Texel sale of in-lamb hoggets from Sligo breeder Ronan Gallagher.

Champion heifer was Terryville Tara for Patsy Lynch, Donegal, selling for €5,300.

Uristeen Tillie ET sold for €4,400, pictured with Richard Brennan and Jim Cunnie.

Champion Charolais, Roughan Tristan, sold for €4,800, pictured with Aidan Houlihan, David Magee and Patrick McClean.

Baurnafea Toby 2 sold for €4,400 for John Bambrick, Kilkenny.