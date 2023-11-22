JCB Commercials lifted the supreme champion cup with Hips Dont Lie at the 2023 Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships for the third year in a row.

The Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships took place in the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Tuesday 21 November.

As you would expect, the quality was off the charts and the judges were left with incredibly tough decisions to make when it came to the championships in the evening time.

A top-class day in the show ring and sales ring saw JCB Commercials, Newtownards, Co Down, complete their drive for five after winning their fifth supreme championship title at Allams - first in 2016, then in 2019, before their hattrick, which made history after coming out on top in 2021, 2022 and now 2023.

The April 2022-born heifer from the JCB Commercials team of Gareth Corrie, Johnny Neill and Charlie Beverland is an Idol daughter which was purchased by the team at the 2022 Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair from the renowned calf producer Pearse McNamee.

Successful run

Hips Don’t Lie enjoyed a successful summer on the NI show circuit and was the supreme champion at the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club summer spectacular in September.

She battled in a tough class of Limousin heifers on Tuesday afternoon before judge Jean MacKay tapped her forward as the Limousin champion and supreme champion of the 2023 championships.

After what had already been a successful day in the show ring, Hips Don’t Lie entered the sales ring later that night and the bidding led to yet another victory for the team.

Oozing class as she danced around the ring, the young heifer flew to a massive £15,000 (€17,217), as auctioneer Richard Beattie dropped the gavel to a phone bidder.

Check out some of the highlights from the 2023 Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships below and don’t forget to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal for the full report.

Where else would you see it?? @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef in Allams this evening and what a night it’s shaping up to be! Congrats to all at JCB Commercials on winning supreme champion once again with their Lim Champion and the Rodger’s family who took Reserve with their Blonde??@FJNorth pic.twitter.com/4vwD5Vi8SR — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 21, 2023

One for the future ?? Supreme Calf champion goes to the @LimousinUK heifer Champion from the herd of Allister Crawford??February 2023 born and sold for £6,200???? @FJ_Pedigree @FJNorth @balmoralshow pic.twitter.com/WeqnkGTUej — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 21, 2023

The crowds have gathered, the Senior cattle are in the ring and the prices are sky high here at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb??

Ronan Wards July 22 born Charolais-cross heifer sold to Donegal for €4,400????@FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @FJNorth pic.twitter.com/n4uT84nilN — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 21, 2023

The lamb sale is underway here in Allams this evening where this pair of 1st prize winning Blue Texel Lambs bred by A&J Carson sold for £340 ???? @FJ_Pedigree @EikonExhibition @FJSheep @FJNorth pic.twitter.com/zXQb5lFpWh — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 21, 2023

Sam Matchett had the Senior calf Champion here at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb ??The June 23 born Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €4,800???? @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @FJNorth @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/uBEV3Dtyf9 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 21, 2023

A flying trade for calves at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships?? Michelle Wright sold her February born Elite Ice Cream X Empire heifer calf for €5,000?? @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @progressivegen pic.twitter.com/RNBtVAS28W — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 21, 2023

What a beauty??@FJ_Pedigree are in @EikonExhibition for the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb?? The Leonard brothers just sold this January born @LimousinUK heifer for €3,600???? @FJBeef @FJNorth pic.twitter.com/z4oVWEvW6N — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 21, 2023