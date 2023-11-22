The Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships took place in the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Tuesday 21 November.

As you would expect, the quality was off the charts and the judges were left with incredibly tough decisions to make when it came to the championships in the evening time.

A top-class day in the show ring and sales ring saw JCB Commercials, Newtownards, Co Down, complete their drive for five after winning their fifth supreme championship title at Allams - first in 2016, then in 2019, before their hattrick, which made history after coming out on top in 2021, 2022 and now 2023.

The April 2022-born heifer from the JCB Commercials team of Gareth Corrie, Johnny Neill and Charlie Beverland is an Idol daughter which was purchased by the team at the 2022 Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair from the renowned calf producer Pearse McNamee.

Successful run

Hips Don’t Lie enjoyed a successful summer on the NI show circuit and was the supreme champion at the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club summer spectacular in September.

She battled in a tough class of Limousin heifers on Tuesday afternoon before judge Jean MacKay tapped her forward as the Limousin champion and supreme champion of the 2023 championships.

After what had already been a successful day in the show ring, Hips Don’t Lie entered the sales ring later that night and the bidding led to yet another victory for the team.

Oozing class as she danced around the ring, the young heifer flew to a massive £15,000 (€17,217), as auctioneer Richard Beattie dropped the gavel to a phone bidder.

Check out some of the highlights from the 2023 Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships below and don’t forget to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal for the full report.