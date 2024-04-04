David and Marshall Abbot, IHBS president John Boddy and judge Michael Dullea with the show champion Woodviewpoll 1 Tomboy that sold for €5,000. / Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) held its second sale of the season in Central Auctions Nenagh on Thursday 4 April.

There were 48 bulls listed for sale.

Judge was Angus and Hereford breeder Michael Dullea from Dunmanway, Co Cork, who is well known in pedigree circles for running his own successful Deelish herd.

Big classes meant there were a number of tough decisions to be made in the show ring and Michael found his champion in Woodviewpoll 1 Tomboy from the herd of Marshall and David Abbot from Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Michael Molloy, IHBS president John Boddy and judge Michael Dullea with the reserve champion Moyclare Winston that sold for €5,300. / Shanon Kinahan

Tomboy is a November 2022-born bull sired by Fisher 1 Profile P456 and was bred from a Fabb 1 Northern Star dam going back to Woodview Betty, who was possibly one of the most influential Hereford cows in the British and Irish isles.

Cathal O'Meara with Shane McKiernan's third-prizewinner Drumcarbin Undertaker 2 that sold for €4,500 at the IHBS spring show and sale in Nenagh. / Shanon Kinahan

The hammer fell for the champion at €5,000 to a pedigree breeder from Co Leitrim.

Securing the top price was reserve champion Moyclare Winston from the herd of Michael Molloy from Belmont, Co Offaly.

Born in January 2023, the Caislean Jake son was bred from a Witherstone Archie dam and was yet another four-star and five-star bull. He was very easy calving at just 2% and sold to the Irish Hereford Breed Society Breed Improvement Programme for €5,300.

