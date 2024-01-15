For this week's Young Stock Podcast, Laura Short Murphy from Omagh, Northern Ireland, speaks about being a young businesswoman and what it’s like working in the male-dominated machinery industry.

At the age of 27, Laura runs her own business called Sliced Meals and has carved a successful career without going to college.

After leaving school, Laura took an alternative route and went straight into the workforce working for her family business AJS Promotions.

She later returned to do a business course and encourages students to look at alternative routes.

As the events manager of the AJS Spring Farm Machinery Shows, Laura takes us behind the scenes and outlines what people should look out for at this year's shows.

Having started her company Sliced Meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, her company provides convenient home cooked alternative healthy meals.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note to 086-836 6465.

We would love to hear your recommendations of topics or people you would like to see us cover next.

Read more

Listen: ‘machinery prices have levelled off, but I can't see prices dropping'