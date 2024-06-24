Zac Elkin (right) spoke to Peter McCann for the Young Stock Podcast two years ago, just before he headed off to New Zealand.

Avid listeners of the Young Stock Podcast might remember our very first episode, just over two years ago.

In that episode, we heard from Zac Elkin from Craigantlet, Co Down who was getting ready to head off to New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Peter McCann caught up with Zac again over the webcam to hear how he is getting on managing an 850-cow dairy farm in Canterbury.

