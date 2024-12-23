Like many other 26-year-olds across Ireland, Katie Helen is spending this Christmas down under with her friends in Melbourne.

Hailing from a dairy farm in Foulkesmills, Co Wexford, Katie moved to Australia earlier this year to see what life was like on the other side of the world.

She recently finished working on the Cheelonga Farm owned by the Graham family, where they milk 1,200 cows consisting of Brown Swiss, Holsteins, Jerseys and crossbreeds, managing 2,000 acres across three different farms.

Katie discusses the challenges and opportunities of moving to Australia and offers advice for anyone thinking of making the move.

