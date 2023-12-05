On this week’s Young Stock Podcast, we hear from Roscommon man Tommie Devine, who has rapidly hit targets with his newly established dairy herd.

After coming home from college, Tommie set about converting the drystock enterprise over to dairying and is now milking 140 crossbred cows that are set to deliver 500kg milk solids this year, despite the herd's young profile and the challenging grass year.

Alongside running the dairy enterprise, Tommie is also on the road each day working as a milk quality adviser with Aurivo.

Tommie gives us some key areas that farmers can focus on to improve their somatic cell count where it is an issue.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.