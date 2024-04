Ireland’s Climate Action Plan target of 8GW of solar PV by 2030 will need somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 acres of new solar farms.

Leasing land to solar farm developers is becoming an increasingly common option for farmers in certain regions.

However, what do developers look for when developing solar farms and what is involved?

To find out more, we spoke to Robyn Kelly, project developer with Lightsource bp, on this week's Youngstock Podcast.