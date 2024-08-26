Niamh Doherty from Cork has recently been appointed vice-president for welfare with the Union of Students Ireland (USI).

The USI is the national representative body for third-level students' unions in Ireland, representing more than 374,000 students in over 40 colleges across Ireland.

With the Leaving Certificate results out last week and CAO offers out this week, many students are navigating their way through the process and making decisions on their next steps.

Over 250,000 students are expected to return to college this year, with over 100,000 living in the private rental market.

Accommodation crisis

One of the main challenges facing incoming college students is the accommodation crisis as they scramble to find somewhere to live in time for the academic year.

"There should be enough purpose-built student accommodation," says Niamh.

She discusses the recently launched 'digs drive' and where students can turn to if they need support in college.

