Micheal Quinn and Sally the Kelpie who are the stars of the Tik Tok page Worlds Most Boring.

This week’s Youngstock Podcast guest is Micheal Quinn (and Sally the Kelpie).

Together with Sally, he works the family’s hill sheep flock consisting of Mayo Blackface and Zwartbles ewes.

Micheal has a strong following on Tik Tok under his username 'World’s Most Boring', with his videos containing a mix of breathtaking Mayo countryside and the realities of farming a hill flock in the west of Ireland, as well as some side-splittingly hilarious videos.

Michael discusses how he got into Tik Tok, the types of people who view his content and message him, as well as how he deals with negative comments.

We chat about the realities of sheep farming, including rural isolation, and how Micheal’s job as a professional photographer ties in with his agricultural commitments.