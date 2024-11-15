The 80ac at Kilmore, Broadford, Co Clare are excellent quality limestone.

A 175ac farm in east Co Clare will be sold by auction next week and with a broad portfolio on offer, the property is reported to have had good interest to date.

An executor sale, the property near Broadford contains a mix of good agricultural land, forestry, a derelict house and farm sheds.

It will be sold in lots. The largest is Lot 1 which contains approximately 80ac at Kilmore, Broadford.

This is excellent quality limestone land, is in one block and is well laid out in easily managed divisions.

There is an abundance of mature trees and hedgerows. It’s located on the R465 main road linking Limerick City to Broadford. That accessibility and the good quality land could tempt a few extra interested parties to the auction.

The house is situated on the roadside and was damaged by fire in the past. Given its state, it should be a contender for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant which has up to €70,000 potentially available.

Livestock handling facilities

Close to the house there are a number of farm sheds which would make the basis for a good livestock handling facilities if it was purchased by someone wishing to extend their holding or someone looking to begin farming in their own right. There is a guide of €1m on this lot.

A short distance from the land at Kilmore brings you to Lot 3 which contains circa 56ac of planted forestry ground at Cappanaslish, Broadford. These are guided at €250,000.

Lot 2 at Tulla is all in one block and contains a hay shed and a number of smaller sheds.

The final piece of ground that will be auctioned is Lot 2 which consists of circa 40ac at Tulla.

It’s about 22km northwest of the land at Broadford and is well located, just a short distance from Tulla itself.

There’s extensive road frontage and auctioneer Tom Crosse said there could be potential possible for a site or long-term development.

Water connection

Similar to the land at Kilmore, the land has a good reputation and has a water connection. There is also a number of farm buildings which are a short distance from the road and accessed via a gravel roadway. The largest of these is a hay barn with lean-tos on either side.

Lot 3 at Cappanaslish, Broadford, Co Clare contains 56ac of forestry ground laid out in three separate folios.

A number of smaller sheds complement these making it a good starting point if the purchaser wished to extend the farmyard there. The guide price for this lot in €500,000.

The auction takes place at 3pm on Friday, 22 November in GVM Auctioneers, Limerick City auction rooms at 25/26 Glentworth Street and also online on the LSL auction platform.