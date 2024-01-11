The 75 acres at Summerhill, Co Meath, is available on a 10-year lease.

A pair of farms at opposite sides of the size spectrum have come up for lease in Co Meath with Raymond Potterton.

The larger of the two comprises of 75.6ac at Ardrums Great, Summerhill, and is only a few fields from the Royal Canal and the border between Meath and Kildare.

Located in south of the county, between Summerhill and Enfield, this land is in permanent pasture and is well fenced.

All in one block, a central farm roadway provides excellent access throughout and there is also good water infrastructure in place.

Laid out for livestock, but suitable for an enterprise, this is a ready-to-go farm for whoever takes on the option a 10-year lease.

There is an option of leasing this farm with or without entitlements. In 2023, there were 32.05 entitlements with a value of €205.20 each, resulting in a payment of €6,576.66.

Conacre

Elsewhere at Ross, Tara, near the centre of the Royal county, is a smaller holding available on conacre terms.

The 9.5 acres at Ross, Tara, Co Meath, fronts on to the R147 road.

Consisting of a 9.5ac field to let on the R147 Dunshaughlin to Navan road, this field of prime land has been recently utilised for tillage and is currently in stubble ready for a spring crop. It’s situated 6km from Dunshaughlin and 11km from Navan.

Dairy proposition

Along with the land for leasing, the Navan-based auctioneer also has a buyer on the lookout to purchase a large existing dairy farm or a significant land block on which one could be established.

Giving more details, auctioneer Stephen Barry said: “We have a client who wishes to purchase a property with or without a residence, ideally in excess of 300 acres that is either already a dairy farm or where one could be set up.

"Their interest is countrywide and all options are considered. This might appeal to someone considering leaving dairy production and they may not want to do so entirely off market, but at market value. This presents an opportunity to do so.”