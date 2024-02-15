The 27.5ac farm at Collierstown, Tara, Co Meath, goes for public auction in early March.

Maynooth estate agents Coonan Property has a good-quality free-draining farm in Co Meath new to the market.

The property at Collierstown, Tara, Co Meath, comprises approximately 27.5ac of land that is laid out in five divisions, all of which are currently in grass.

All in one block, the land that is going for public auction is just west of the village of Skryne and a short distance from the M3 motorway.

This farm has frontage on to the L1005, just off the R147 between Dunshaughlin and Navan.

Located in an area where tillage, equine and drystock farming activities are to the fore and served by an excellent road infrastructure, this property is likely to be on the radar of many potential buyers.

A spokesperson for Coonan Property said: “We expect there will be plenty of interest cultivated in this superb piece of property, which is being guided at excess €350,000.”

The public auction takes place at 3pm on 6 March in The Pillo Hotel, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Cork private treaty sale

Heading south and Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty, has a circa 19ac holding for sale at Glounbrack, Rosscarbery, Co Cork, on the market.

The 19ac holding near Reenascreena is currently all in grass and is for sale by private treaty.

This roadside grassland farm is laid out in one natural division and is fully fenced, with a central farm roadway giving good access.

For sale by private treaty, there are no BISS entitlements included on this property, which is in a busy dairy and drystock area.

Located about 5km north of Reenascreena village, the land is situated east of the main road between Reenascreena and Dunmanway.

Guided between €8,000 and €10,000/ac, a holding of this size is likely to be viewed as an ideal addition to ease pressure on any farm that has concerns on stocking rates driven by changes to the nitrates derogation.