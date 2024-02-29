A circa 23ac holding with derelict cottage at Ballyboy, Ferns, Co Wexford, was recently launched on the market by Quinn Property.

For sale by online auction in late March, the lands are of excellent quality, currently in grass and is laid out in one block and divided into a number of divisions. The property has extensive road and river frontage.

The house and yard are at the roadside and while alongside each other, they have separate entrances.

A two-bay round-roof shed with a lean-to at either side is the main structure in the yard, which also contains a disused milking parlour and dairy. Alongside these, there is a concrete yard with a cattle crush and dungstead.

There are plenty of options here. It has the bones of making an excellent hobby farm or small holding with a good array of farm buildings available. The fact the ground is in one block is also a major help.

Alternatively, this farm could serve as an outfarm, making it a tidy addition to an existing holding.

It’s a nice size for a heifer rearing and silage production holding. The presence of the yard and livestock handling facilities are a bonus if that option is the future route this holding takes.

The 23ac at Ferns, Co Wexford.

The derelict house should qualify for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant whether the purchaser chooses to use it as their principal dwelling or rent it out to a tenant.

The lands in north Wexford are a short distance from the village of Tombrack. It’s also a short drive to the N80 road. Ferns is 6km away, while Bunclody is a little further out at 10km.

Moving further afield, it's 20 minutes’ drive to the M11 motorway and Enniscorthy is less than 20 minutes away too.

There is a guide price of €12,000/ac for this potential residential farm that sells at online auction at noon on Wednesday 27 March.

Tinahely field

A few days prior to the auction of the Ballyboy property, on Friday 22 March at noon, Quinn Property is selling a circa 3.5ac field at Tinahely by online auction.

This land has road frontage and is a short walk from the centre of Tinahely. This land is guided at between €10,000 and €12,000/ac.