The property has roughly 1km of river frontage on to the River Barrow.

The successful auction of an 84.7ac residential farm at Clohastia, Borris, Co Carlow, got the 2024 auction season under way for Kilkenny estate agents Donohoe Town and Country.

Sold for €1,120,000, at public auction in The Clubhouse Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny, on Friday 19 January, it exceeded its pre-sale guide price of €900,000.

The property, with frontage on to the River Barrow, contained a bungalow and farmyard surrounded by a block of land that was divided into 60ac of grassland. Woodland and scrub made up the balance of the property.

A spokesperson for Donohoe Town and Country said: “It was available in one or two lots and offered a fantastic opportunity to purchase a bungalow, along with a substantial land holding in a stunning location in the Barrow Valley.

"The auction room was full on the day and there were three active bidders, culminating in a local businessman purchasing the entire property.”

The yard is situated near the house and has a range of farm buildings.

The farm is mostly in permanent pasture, divided into 10 fields. There are areas of woodland through the farm. A small portion of ground near the river is floodplain.

The yard is situated near the house and has a range of farm buildings.

Set back 100m from the public road and accessed by a tarmacadam avenue, the house and farmyard are together.

A bungalow built in the 1950s, the house extends to approximately 1,350 square feet in area.

The property has views over the Barrow River valley.

It has been vacant for some time, but is in good condition and requires a small bit of renovation. It has central heating and water from a well.

The bunglaow extends to approx 1,350sq ft and it has three bedrooms.

The accommodation consists of a kitchen, leading to a sunroom with views down towards the river valley, a sitting room and three bedrooms.

A sunroom just off the kitchen presents views over the valley.

The main shed in the farmyard is a three-bay, round-roofed hayshed with lean-to on each side and internal concrete walls. There are also a number of smaller, older sheds with a combination of steel and slate roofing.