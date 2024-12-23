The 107ac residential farm is all in one block.

There’s been a really strong finish to the year for land sales in north Leinster, with a number of properties sold by auction in the week before Christmas.

Mullingar-based auctioneers, James L Murtagh sold a pair of residential farms within 6km of each other in the Delvin area of Co Westmeath.

Both exceeded their guide price, with one, a 58ac residential farm at Crowenstown, doing so in spectacular fashion, selling for €25,000/ac.

On the same day, the Mullingar-based auctioneers brought the hammer down on a 107ac residential farm at Ballyhealy, Delvin.

A tillage and grassland farm in recent years it was previously a dairy enterprise.

All in one block and with a bungalow with five bedrooms and an old dwelling in a yard with an array of sheds, it was guided at €1.6m ahead of sale.

An executor sale, bidding opened at €1m and after a slow start it swiftly reached €1.65m. Following this, it was put on the market and three further bids were placed, before Padraic Murtagh brought the gavel down at €1.725m (€16,122/ac).

Meath

Meanwhile, across the border in Co Meath, Raymond Potterton Auctioneers auctioned off a 102ac non-residential farm at Dunderry, Co Meath, for €2.2m (€21,568/ac).

The 102ac of land is all in one block and on the edge of Dunderry village.

This was almost €600,000 over its guide price.

The same auctioneers sold properties in this area of Co Meath recently, which made anywhere from €18,000/ac to €24,000/ac.