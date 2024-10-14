The new station will allow gas-powered heavy goods vehicles to refuel with compressed biomethane and is located along one of Ireland's busiest transport routes.

Ireland's sixth public compressed natural gas refuelling station (10th in total including private) has opened at Junction 14 Mayfield, Co Kildare.

This BioCNG station will supply biomethane produced locally in Kildare by Green Generation, using local food and farm waste.

Liam Fitzpatrick of SPAR commented on the opening: “We are delighted that Junction 14 is the first BioCNG station on the M7, providing renewable biogas produced by recycling agricultural and food waste right here in our home county.”

BWG Foods, owners and operators of the SPAR brand in Ireland, run 28 BioCNG-powered HGVs.

Logistics director Joanne Mellon added: “This new BioCNG station is a vital addition to the industry and is at the forefront of helping Ireland transition to a cleaner energy future by providing a low-carbon fuel alternative to diesel.”