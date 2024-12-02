The next step will be submitting an application to EirGrid for a grid connection.

Global wind giant Ørsted, along with FuturEnergy Ireland (ESB and Coillte) have secured planning permission for a major new wind farm in Cork.

The 50:50 partnership between the Danish developer and Irish semi-state companies will see the construction of 16 wind turbines up to 185 metres tall between Millstreet and Macroom, Cork.

Once operational, the Ballinagree wind farm will power about 73,000 homes annually. Over the lifetime of this project, 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 are expected to be offset compared with traditional electricity generation.

Subject to grid connection and final investment approval, the wind farm could be online by 2030, potentially one of the last wind farms to be commissioned in time to contribute towards the country’s 2030 national renewable targets.

The plans include a community benefit fund of up to EUR600,000 per year for the first 15 years of operation.

Wind farms in particular have struggled to secure planning permission, calling our 2030 targets into question.