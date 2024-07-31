The isolation of a hill sheep farm is the backdrop to conflict with a neighbouring farm family. \ Claire Nash

One of Ireland’s hottest Hollywood exports, Barry Keoghan, is returning to the silver screen for his latest movie… based on a sheep farm in the west.

Keoghan, best known to many in Ireland for infamously shooting a cat in drama series Love/Hate, stars as Michael, the youngest son of a “shepherding family”, according to the film’s blurb.

The isolation of a hill sheep farm is the backdrop to an escalating conflict with a neighbouring farm family.

Bring Them Down shows the “paternalism, heritage, and the generational trauma cycle through the cultural prism of Ireland”.

Not so much an uplifting tale of Irish farming so.

The world premiere will be at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The Dealer wonders if he will get an invitation.