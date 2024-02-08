The National Museum of Ireland – Country Life in Castlebar is hosting an exhibition exploring the influence that bees have had on Ireland’s culture and environment down the centuries.

The Dealer has always been fascinated by bees since that hot summer’s day decades ago that he saw a swarm move through the dust kicked up by an old New Holland baler and the black smoke from a David Brown 880.

That’s why he’s planning a visit west to Turlough Park outside Castlebar in the coming weeks where the National Museum of Ireland Country Life is hosting an exhibition of all things bees.

‘The Murmur of Bees’ explores the influence that our winged friends have had on Ireland’s culture and environment down the centuries.

The exhibition includes an eclectic mix that ranges from bee specimens to hives, and from bee-related art to 18th century instruction manuals.

The Dealer should have offered them the old David Brown 880.