The Dealer sees that Cavan Rugby Club is on the hunt for lucky farmers.

Cavan Rugby Club is on the hunt for lucky farmers over the next six weeks with the launch of its Lucky Farmer 2024 draw.

First prize in the draw is €5,000 worth of agricultural product; meal, fertiliser, diesel or anything else you can think of; second prize is a holiday voucher for €2,000, while the third prize is €1,000 in cash.

The draw, which takes place on 31 March, is part of a fundraising drive for the club which is currently in the process of building two new playing pitches to cater for increasing player numbers at all levels in the club. Tickets can be purchased via the County Cavan Rugby Club Facebook page.