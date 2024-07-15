Biomethane has become the buzzword of 2024. The release of the National Biomethane Strategy, news of new anaerobic digestion projects in development and the launch of European-backed developers show that the industry is mobilising.

However, we often get asked whether farmers are getting involved with the emerging anaerobic digestion industry and what’s in it for them.

On this week’s Youngstock Podcast, we talk to young tillage and dairy farmer Colm Carpenter from Meath about his decision to develop an anaerobic digestion plant.

Last year, he and his business partners secured planning permission for a 45GWh anaerobic digestion plant, which will be supplied by slurry, chicken manure, grass silage and other crops.

We spoke to him about his journey, what it means for farmers and how to get the dairy industry involved.

Listen to the podcast below: