Farming is likely to be a peripheral issue in the Limerick mayoral election but it will certainly feature.

The Dealer sees that there is no shortage of what you might call “agri-interest” in the Limerick mayoral election on 7 June.

The independent candidate John Moran has been trumpeting his farming roots of late and highlighting his links to the hurling and football heartlands of Patrickswell and Athea, respectively.

However, The Dealer remembers a time when Moran – who headed up the Department of Finance and the Land Development Agency – questioned in the national media whether Ireland could afford to continue its support for rural communities.

How things change.

Another candidate with agri-links is Fianna Fáil’s Dee Ryan. She was formerly executive director of Limerick-based aid agency Bóthar, before it hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. She also spent time as CEO of Limerick Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Green Party candidate Brian Leddin is in line to get a bagload of votes from farmers along the proposed route of the new Limerick to Cork road, The Dealer hears.

Given that Eamon Ryan’s faithful followers are determined to delay or scupper the road project, a vote for the Greens is seen as a vote to save the farmers’ holdings.

You never really know who votes what way, and why.