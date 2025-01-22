The Grand Hotel, Malahide has been purchased by FBD Hotels and Resorts.

The Dealer has never had a pint in Malahide.

But that might change now that FBD Hotels and Resorts has bought the Grand Hotel in the classy north Dublin village.

FBD Hotels and Resorts, which is a subsidiary of Farmer Business Developments, paid €55m for the 203-bedroom hotel which dates from 1835 and is a landmark venue on the northside of Dublin.

FBD Hotels and Resorts already operates five hotel resorts. These include the Heritage Hotel in Laois, Faithlegg Hotel in Waterford, Castleknock Hotel in Dublin and Killashee Hotel near Naas.

In addition, it controls the Sunset Beach Club and La Cala Resort near Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol.