The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is getting into its stride, The Dealer has noted, with the new body seeking to beef up its regulatory capacity by hiring an executive scientist for the southwest region.

The latest appointee will complement the growing team nationally and illustrates the increased presence of local authorities in the water quality space.

LAWPRO was established to facilitate a co-ordinated regional approach to the Water Framework Directive, with Kilkenny County Council and Tipperary County Council acting as lead local authorities.

It will play a key role in the development and implementation of national river basin management plans.

Yet another regulatory body with which farmers will ultimately have to engage.