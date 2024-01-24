I hear a lot of talk lately about people getting out of farming, less so about those getting into it. However, one man I came across who bought himself a few head of cattle is none other than Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg has bought a herd of Wagyu and Angus cattle to farm on his Hawaiian ranch. He plans to feed them macadamia meal and give them beer to drink, which will be grown and produced on the ranch.

An interesting endeavour, but it wouldn’t be the pasture-based system The Dealer would favour. I wonder what the protein content of macadamia meal is?