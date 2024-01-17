Hawaii – Zukerberg into farming

Facebook CEO Mark Zukerberg has announced that he has started farming Wagyu and Angus cattle on his ranch in Hawaii.

China – falling pig price

After a short respite in December when live pig prices reached CNY15.04/kg (€1.93/kg), they have fallen 8% over recent weeks to CNY13.63kg (€1.75/kg) (Bord Bia).

USA – senators oppose JBS

A cross-party group of 15 US senators has written to the US Securities and Exchange Commission opposing the listing of JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, on the New York stock exchange.

Brazil – grain exports for 2023

Brazil exported 193m tonnes of grain in 2023, a 24.3% increase on the 155.3m tonnes exported in 2022 (MAPA).