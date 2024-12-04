Dairygold will have a new chair in the new year as I hear the incumbent, Seán O’Brien, will be standing down shortly.

I’ll admit I was taken aback to hear it, but as he has served across various boards in the southern co-op for the maximum 20 year term permitted in their rules, he must stand down.

The Mogeely man has impressed many during his term and I’ve a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll see of Seán in Irish dairy circles.

The vacancy means an election is in the offing in the east Cork region for the board position and it appears it’s a contest between Midleton-based Ann Moore and Pat O’Donovan of Aghada. Rumour has it canvassing has been taking place and results should be known shortly.

Speculation as to who will takeover as chair will kick up a notch now and vice chair, Gerard O’Dwyer and Tipperary’s Joe Tobin are two names that have been doing the rounds.

With other elections taking place within Dairygolds ranks, it’s difficult to know who could be in the final reckoning come January.