I see that a new silver cup, named after a prominent Cork-based 1930s national farming leader, has been inaugurated by the Munster Agricultural Society. The prize can be won by dairy exhibitors at the Cork Summer Show.

It pays tribute to Patrick J. Manley (1905-1975), who, in his mid-20s, shot to nationwide prominence as an agricultural organiser, and was a member of the original Farmers’ Party national executive.

Manley was a member and founder of various local and national committees and boards pertaining to agriculture.

A renowned negotiator and lobbyist, Manley was also a staunch advocate of agrarianism, and an active contributor to various farming and dairying publications and journals.