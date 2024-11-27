Colette O'Connell will take up the role of manager at Kantiurk Mart following the retirement of Seamus O'Keeffe,

It appears Kanturk could prove influential when it comes to electing the future leadership of the country.

Taoiseach Simon Harris’s visit to the north Cork town was talked about more than the prices at this week’s fatstock show in the local mart. The Duhallow Mart gets a new leader of its own from next week, with Colette O’Connell taking over at the helm following Seamus O’Keeffe’s retirement.

After spending 25 years in charge, word is O’Keeffe would be willing to give lessons to politicians on how to meet and greet people.