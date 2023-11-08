Teagasc drystock production technician John O'Connor at the Autumn Beef Event at Kildalton College, Piltown, Co Kilkenny in September 2023. \ Odhran Ducie

Teagasc’s Kildalton College bade a fond farewell to Wexford native John O’Connor on his official retirement last week.

The beef technician and suckler and sheep farmer was well got among both staff and students, and known to many from his former role in Rockwell College.

As well as teaching beef skills to students, John was also the placement officer for students in Kildalton College and South East Technological University, organising national and international work experience for students with host farmers all over Ireland and abroad.

He even left one of The Dealer’s colleagues in charge of lambing on his own farm one year, with questionable results for the flock’s figures.

The Dealer wishes John a long and happy retirement.