Cathal O'Meara and John Kenny pictured with the junior champion and top-priced bull, Carrefour Turbo that sold for €16,500. \ Alfie Shaw

While the Halloween rains belted off the window at the weekend, The Dealer had a nice, relaxing few days sitting at the fire checking in and out of online cattle sales. It was a busy weekend, with big continental cattle sales on in Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon, Elphin and Roscrea.

The three top prices in the Charolais, Limousin and Simmental sales came to €50,100 no less. Not to be outdone, a commercial Belgian Blue x Limousin heifer hit €6,500 in Elphin.

What a weekend for Irish breeding. Makes you wonder about all this talk about reducing continental genetics in our suckler herd.