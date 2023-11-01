While the Halloween rains belted off the window at the weekend, The Dealer had a nice, relaxing few days sitting at the fire checking in and out of online cattle sales. It was a busy weekend, with big continental cattle sales on in Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon, Elphin and Roscrea.
The three top prices in the Charolais, Limousin and Simmental sales came to €50,100 no less. Not to be outdone, a commercial Belgian Blue x Limousin heifer hit €6,500 in Elphin.
What a weekend for Irish breeding. Makes you wonder about all this talk about reducing continental genetics in our suckler herd.
