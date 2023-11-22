The Dealer was delighted to hear that the grant rate for septic tanks has jumped from €5,000 to €12,000 with other requirements removed to make it more easily available. However, The Dealer noted that the minister failed to mention that you either have to fail a septic tank inspection or live in a certain area to qualify. With TAMS approval letters set to hopefully arrive with the Christmas cards after a five-month wait, it’s hard to know which tank is easier get a grant for.
