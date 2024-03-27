The Dealer wonders what the first mart will be to open its doors to the UK competition.

The Dealer received an interesting pamphlet through the letterbox this week from Harrison and Hetherington, the UK-based mart group.

The group is announcing its entry into the Irish market in partnership with Cork-based auctioneer Denis Barrett, which could shake things up a little on the mart sales scene.

The group says it can provide specialist livestock sales on farm, in mart and online.

Could it be going to purchase or lease an Irish mart premises in the near future? The Dealer wonders what the first mart will be to open its doors to the UK competition.