I see a Welsh sheepdog called Patsy braved the rising flood waters of storm Babet to save three of her flock. The dog, a Border Collie, was videoed diving into deep water to swim and save the ewes after they become stranded during the severe flooding on a farm near Ruthin in Wales.

The collie must’ve kicked hard and kept the head up to reach the sheep, which she quickly coaxed back through the water to safety.

Well done Ms Patsy for my own Lassie is fonder of the long summer evenings, and had herself sitting firmly in the heat of the stove, while the rain bore down, at the weekend.

