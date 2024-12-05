The key trust question for all shareholders is do they trust the directors of Kerry Co-op promoting this deal.

I was in Castleisland last week to hear what Kerry shareholders and milk suppliers are listening to from the Kerry Co-op team selling a vision for an investment in milk processing assets in the southwest.

The presentations were professional and worthwhile. The expert panel answered questions as best they could, always conscious of the commercial sensitivity.

The subsequent questions and comments from the floor varied from the ‘best deal ever’ to more negative commentary, suggesting linking the deal to the milk price top up is ‘blackmail of suppliers’.

Clearly there is a divided shareholding and a disgruntled cohort of suppliers that feel let down by Kerry Group. The way milk price is set must change going forward in a new entity.

This week we carry more information and opinion from both sides of the debate for farmers answering some of the questions we are getting.

The key trust question for all shareholders is: do they trust the directors of Kerry Co-op promoting this deal?

They are the farmers representing all shareholders and have seen all the information. The expected shareholder information leaflet set to land into farmers this week will bring more clarity.