The 18th installment of Aurivo Northwest Kings and Queens was a roaring success. To see all of our contestants show such character throughout the full day of activities, along with the team mindset that was apparent, was something really special. We saw our kings and queens make friends for life, creating new bonds across our island.

We were delighted to have had Caroline Millar-Price and Philip Hamilton from Aurivo as judges, along with radio and TV personality (and Macra member) Jamie Flannery from Kerry, and our very own MEP for Midlands/NorthWest, Maria Walsh.

To our main sponsor Aurivo, we couldn’t have done this without your continued support giving us the ability to reward our dedicated members here in the northwest. Thanks for helping us continue to showcase the best of what our region has to offer.

Aurivo also facilitates our silage competition. Hearty congratulations to the three winners in this event: 1st place, Sarah Wilson; 2nd place, Andrew Stafford; 3rd place, Andrew Menamin.

Macra ‘royalty’

Finally to our royalty. Our queen was Sinéad O’Reilly from Carrigallen in Leitrim and our king was the sharp shooter, Tom Devereux from Kilmuckridge Wexford Macra.

A true lady and a true gentleman worthy of their titles, we wish you the best of luck over the coming year representing the event and Macra as a whole.

We have no doubt you both will do us proud.

Hearty congratulations also to our 2nd place winners Jessica Wilson (Donegal) and Conor McEneaney (Louth) and to our 3rd place winners Zara Long (Cork) and Matthew Keegan (Longford).

Each of you are the epitome of what being part of Macra is all about.

Aurivo and the Macra Northwest committee are also hosting a Farm Safety event online on 26 February, so keep an eye out on our social media for more information.