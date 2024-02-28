DEAR EDITOR,

I have been reading your article on battery energy storage systems. I am the host farmer of a solar farm and small battery storage unit near Courtown, Co Wexford.

The solar farm has been up and running since last August, while the battery storage unit has been operational for about a year, taking power from the ESB substation and releasing it back when needed.

In your article you have not mentioned noise from cooling fans and inverters/transformers.

Thankfully there is no residential housing close to it. Host farmers should be made aware of this before they sign leases, as I wasn’t.

The storage unit here is small and there is a considerable humming noise coming from it – maybe if it was a large storage unit/area it wouldn’t be a good thing to have on your farm.