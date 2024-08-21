DEAR EDITOR

In recent weeks, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine sent out a series of text messages urging farmers to “complete a fodder budget” and “act to fill the feed gap”. These alerts were followed by an additional message to “know your N & P fertiliser allowances.”

What are farmers supposed to do if they have already exhausted their N & P fertiliser allowances? Is it more acceptable to purchase extra fertiliser or to leave animals hungry? This is the dilemma that many farmers are currently facing. The reality is that this fodder crisis is not a temporary issue; it is a situation that will only worsen with the further planned cuts to fertiliser allowances next year.

For farmers who are committed to adhering to regulations and ensuring their animals are properly fed, the only viable option seems to be reducing stocking rates. This, however, is not a decision without serious consequences. The ripple effects will be felt not just by individual farmers, but by the broader economy.

It is high time that the rural TDs of the two main political parties take notice and act to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers, the welfare of animals, and the stability of our rural economy.