In spring, the pressure on farmers intensifies as slatted tanks reach capacity during inclement weather, leaving limited options for slurry disposal. This situation can create significant mental strain on farmers.

From an environmental standpoint, inadequate slurry storage can result in detrimental practices related to slurry application. High hydraulic loading rates, sometimes exceeding 8,000 gallons/acre, can be classified as slurry dumping, contributing to nutrient enrichment of waterways.

Furthermore, it is important to consider that many county councils are discharging raw sewage into rivers while simultaneously overseeing inspections, highlighting a concerning inconsistency in environmental management.

This autumn, we have experienced exceptionally favourable weather conditions. Ground conditions, grass growth, and soil temperatures have reached unprecedented levels for this time of year. I propose a comprehensive revision of the Nitrates Directive aimed at enhancing and safeguarding water quality across our nation. It is imperative that we move away from traditional calendar-based farming practices; as our climate evolves, so too must the regulations governing the Nitrates Directive.

It is essential to acknowledge that the existing nitrates regulations are not delivering the intended results. Alarmingly, water quality in our streams is deteriorating rather than improving, a situation that demands urgent attention.

Data indicates that 47% of rivers exhibit unsatisfactory levels of nitrates, while 29% display unacceptable levels of phosphorus. We must reverse the declining trend in water quality, and every farmer, whether derogation or non-derogation, livestock or tillage, has a vital role to play.

Proposed framework for slurry spreading:

Soil categorisation: All soils will be classified into two categories: category one and category two.

Weather assessment: Review the precipitation over the past 10 days; if it has been less than 25mm, this is favourable.

Forecast evaluation: Analyse the upcoming week’s forecast; if less than 30mm of rain is predicted, this is an additional positive indicator.

Soil temperature check: If soil temperatures are 6°C or higher, this adds to the favourable conditions.

Communication from the Department of Agriculture: A text message will be sent to farmers with category one soils, notifying them of a four-day window for slurry spreading.

Category two soils, being heavier and wetter, will also receive clearance for slurry application based on soil moisture conditions, provided they meet the criteria established for category one soils. Farmers will similarly be informed via text of the opportunity to spread slurry in the subsequent four days.

Funding for farm surveys

To finance the necessary soil category surveys, I propose reallocating funds earmarked for national soil sampling and qualified Agricultural Science graduates—holding at least a Level 8 qualification and possessing a minimum of four years of relevant work experience—will conduct the soil categorisation. Implementing these proposals will yield tangible improvements in water quality and can be achieved swiftly.