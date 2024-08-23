All Ireland Breeding Heifer Champion for the Friel Family at Swinford Show in 2019. \ Tricia Kennedy

This year's Swinford agricultural show in Co Mayo has been cancelled due to the weather.

The show was due to take place on Sunday 25 August but will now be postponed until next year.

The show committee, in a statement, said that calling off the show was in the interest of health and safety due to the quantity of rain that has fallen since last Sunday. The "unfavourable" forecast over the coming days was, according to the committee, another deciding factor.

"This month 177mm of rain has fallen here in Swinford, 76mm in the last seven days alone," the committee said.

Entries

Anyone who has entries in the show, to date, will be contacted by the committee with full refunds set to be issued.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our hard working committee volunteers who have done so much work for this year's show. We would also like to thank our sponsors," the committee said on Friday morning 23 August.