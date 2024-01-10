The 69th IFA AGM saw Tim Cullinan's reign as president come to an end, as the 17th president, Francie Gorman from Co Carlow, took over. \ Philip Doyle

The room was packed to the rafters, but it was still baltic on the back benches of the Irish Farm Centre’s conference room, as IFA members exchanged views with Ministers McConalogue, Hackett and Heydon at the IFA AGM on Tuesday.

Someone had ensured that no one would fall asleep in front of the TV cameras, keeping the aircon turned right down.

And the exchanges shared the freshness of the air, as all seemed determined to turn the page after the Groundhog Day of the previous six months.

During the latter half of 2023, the IFA and Government were locked in a permanent wrestle over nitrates derogation changes and payment delays.

Working together

It’s a new year now, and the commitment from both sides seems to be to work together to ensure that the current derogation is retained for 2026.

As for payments, Minister McConalogue pledged that payment roll-out would revert to the usual dates. That would imply the ANC payments will land during the week of the Ploughing Championships, with the BISS and related direct payments commencing immediately after 16 October.

With the general election likely to fall soon after, farmers can be confident that this will happen.

The freshness extended to the top table, the format and the questioners on the day.

Francie Gorman chaired proceedings, with Alice Doyle closely watching the time (particularly of questions and contributions from the floor).

A procession of new commodity chairs, coupled with familiar faces in new positions, put the pressure onto the ministerial delegation. And instead of giving each commodity a dedicated slot, the debate was thematic, led by nitrates, ending with potatoes and the need for retailer powers to be curbed.

The issues will always be the same ones, but this really felt like the turning of a page.