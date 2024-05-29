From Left to right (as you look at it) Sean Carew, Veronica Ryan Rebecca Scally Avril Scally, Sean Kelly, Martin Gérard Glesson, Denise o Brien, Katie Reddin, Bill Glesson, Emma Flannery , Denis Flannery

Last October North Tipperary Macra lost one of their most passionate and long-standing members, Liz Gleeson, following a brave and dignified battle with cancer. During her years as a member of Nenagh Macra, Liz took part in a wide variety of competitions and social events.

She held several officerships at both club and county level, including county president. In 2017 Liz swapped her wellies for high heels and took to the stage to represented North Tipperary at the Queen of the Land Festival in Tullamore. She was a champion of women in the agricultural sector and a proud suckler farmer.

Liz participated in many young farmer events, giving a voice to concerns and issues affecting a farming generation. Perhaps Liz’s most notable achievement, however, is the impact she made on the lives of all who knew her, ensuring her memory lives on with them.

During the latter stage of her illness, the compassionate care and support Liz and her loved ones received from Milford Hospice was immeasurable.

The staff and volunteers at Milford offer essential services to the community, including specialist palliative care for adults and children living in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Older persons’ services and bereavement support are also provided at the centre. The benefit of the kindness and treatment provided to so many patients and their families cannot be underestimated.

At present, the level of care offered and demand for expansion means that funds are more needed for Milford Hospice than ever.

Fundraising event

Liz’s passing has been felt deeply among the local community and in response her friends have rallied together to put their stamina to the test, while raising crucial funds for hospice care.

These funds will see many families benefit from the same medical care and comfort Liz herself did.

In their late friend’s honour North Tipp Macra have announced a 12-hour Spinathon in aid of Milford Hospice. The event will run from 7am to 7pm on 15th June in Barack Obama Plaza, Moneygall, Co Tipperary, followed by Musical Bingo in Buddy’s Bar, Capparoe, Co Tipperary at 8.30pm. All donations are welcome. Check out @northtippmacra on socials for further details.