Alice Doyle said the Minister for Agriculture should have foreseen IT issues in relation to ACRES payments.

Delayed Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES) payments are a “shambles” and “disgraceful”, deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Alice Doyle has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Doyle said it is hard for farmers to live knowing they have invested money, done the work and still have no confirmation of when they will be paid.

This comes amid mounting pressure on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to deliver ACRES payments to farmers.

28,000 unpaid

The most up-to-date figures available show that just over 28,000 farmers are waiting to receive their payment from the scheme.

On the IT capacity issues being blamed for the delayed payments, Doyle said the minister should have foreseen this.

“He knew way back there was going to be an issue with IT and we still don’t seem to have it solved, because they still can’t give us the date.

“If it was solved, we’d know the date they were going to be paid.

“What kind of nonsense is it that in the 21st century an IT system, or a lack of IT system, is being blamed for not being able to pay people what they’re due?” she asked.