Dairy assistant in Kilkenny

A dairy farm assistant is required for an immediate start in north Co Kilkenny.

Duties of this full-time position will include milking cows and feeding calves.

Accommodation is available if required and experience is essential for this job.

If you want to find out more and to apply, see here.

Tractor drivers in Dublin

National Nutrition is looking for tractor drivers in Dublin for bulk fertiliser spreading.

There is also work available driving loading shovels and some general store work. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Interested parties can call 056-772 4123. More information is available here.

Dairy farm worker in Meath

A busy dairy farm in Co Meath is seeking a full-time worker for a permanent position.

Duties of the role will include milking and calf husbandry, with machinery experience necessary.

If this job sounds like it is for you, more information is available here.

Concrete lorry drivers in Offaly and Tipperary

Smyths Sand and Gravel is seeking a ready-mix concrete driver, as well as a driver to deliver precast products.

The business operates from two manufacturing locations at Birr, Co Offaly, and Rathcabbin, Co Tipperary. Drivers are required to deliver products to Tipperary, Offaly, Galway, Laois and Westmeath.

A salary of over €35,000, depending on experience, is being offered. Candidates must hold a valid C driver’s licence, a CPC card, safe pass and digital taco card.

If you would like to find out more information, see here.