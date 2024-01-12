A farm manager is wanted in Mallow, Co Cork, for a spring calving dairy herd. \ Claire Nash

Farm manager in Cork

A farm manager is wanted in Mallow, Co Cork, for a spring calving dairy herd.

Micheal O’Leary, P Smith & M Smith trading as partners in Scarteen Kennel Hill are looking to add to their current team.

The farm works off a grass-based production system with a crossbred herd.

Candidates should have good animal husbandry and grassland management skills, as well as being able to work independently and achieve targets.

The salary starts at €30,000 per annum for a 39-hour week.

Those who are interested can forward their CV to olsdairyfarm@gmail.com.

More information is available here.

Calving assistant in Scotland

An Irish farming family in Scotland requires someone to join their team this spring to assist calving 200 suckler cows and heifers.

Accommodation is provided and the position is available for February, March and April.

Duties include tractor driving, operating a feeder wagon and bedder, as well as operating a telehandler.

The successful applicant will also be required to care for newborn calves, including colostrum administration, tagging and vaccination.

Anyone who is interested can apply here.

Applications must be in by 25 January.

Dairy farm assistant required in Offaly

A farm assistant is needed on a busy dairy farm in Co Offaly.

Duties include milking cows, feeding calves, slurry spreading and other machinery work.

The position is for 39-hours plus per week and offers a competitive salary.

Experience is an advantage, but is not essential.

Applications must be in by 20 January.

More information on the position is available here.

Horse rider sought in Co Cork

A work horse rider is wanted in Co Cork.

Previous experience is needed for this role, which is for one year.

More information on how to apply is available here.