Previous experience is not essential for this role.

Louth

A part-time position has become available on a dairy farm in Co Louth.

While previous experience is not essential for this role, general day-to-day dairy farm duties will have to be carried out.

These include milking cows, bedding cubicles with a Bobman, rearing calves as well as general dairy farm work.

This job has just been recently advertised, so if you would like to get your name in early or find out more about the role, see here.

Meath

Sticking with the same line of work, a dairy farm in Co Meath requires help for the spring.

However, this role is a full-time permanent position and experience is essential.

Milking, calf husbandry and machinery work are among some of the duties involved with this role.

If you would like to apply for this see more information here.

Dublin

Tractor drivers are required in Dublin to drive bulk-fertiliser spreaders.

They will also be required for driving loading shovels, as well as general store work.

This role with National Nutrition Ltd is a part-time position.

If you would like to apply for this job or find out more, see here.