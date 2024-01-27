There are a spate of jobs on offer this week ranging from ready mix lorry drivers to managers, assistants and part-time workers on dairy farms as the busy calving season kicks off.

Concrete lorry drivers

Smyths Sand and Gravel are seeking a ready mix concrete driver, as well as a driver to deliver precast products.

The business is based in the midlands and operates from two manufacturing locations at Fivealley, Birr, Co Offaly, and at Rathcabbin, Co Tipperary.

Drivers would have to deliver products to Tipperary, Offaly, Galway, Laois and Westmeath.

A yearly salary of over €35,000, depending on experience, is being offered.

Candidates must hold a valid C drivers license, have a relevant and up to date CPC card, safe pass and digital taco card.

Dairy farm worker

Glen Davis from Navan, Co Meath, is looking for a dairy farm worker to fill a full-time position ahead of the spring calving season.

He has described the farm as a "busy dairy farm", where prior experience in a similar role would be necessary in order to fulfill this role.

Milking, calf husbandry and machinery experience is essential in order to apply.

Dairy farm assistant

A full-time dairy farm assistant is required for immediate start in north Co Kilkenny.

This dairy farm role comes with accommodation if required and offers a yearly salary.

Duties include milking cows and feeding calves, with prior experience being described as essential.

Calving assistant in Scotland

An Irish farming family in Scotland are looking for someone to be part of its team calving 200 suckler heifers and cows.

Main duties involved with this role include tractor driving, operating a feeder wagon, a bedder and a telehandler.

Other jobs include caring for newborn calves, colostrum administration, tagging, vaccination, etc. If accommodation is needed, it can be provided.

